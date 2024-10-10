GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toshiba team visits Hindustan Shipyard

Published - October 10, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a move towards accelerating India’s Green Tug programme, Kazutaka Nishimura, director of Toshiba’s Battery Division, visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) along with Lotus Wireless Technologies team (LWT), on Thursday.

The visit aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts in developing cutting-edge battery solutions for green vessels, in line with the Union Government’s push for eco-friendly maritime solutions.

Hindustan Shipyard is proud to be at the forefront of India’s green shipping revolution, working with global leaders like Toshiba and innovative Indian partners like LWT, said HSL chairman Commodore Hemanth Khatri. “Together, we are committed to delivering sustainable and high performance green vessels to drive the maritime industry forward,” Commodore Khatri said.

Echoing the sentiment, Kazutaka Nishimura said, “Toshiba is honoured to support India’s transition to green energy solutions, especially in the maritime sector. Our cutting-edge battery technology will play a crucial role in realising the goals of the Green Tug Programme.”

Published - October 10, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.