Torchlight walk at Pavurallakonda on Saturday

It is aimed at creating awareness about the Buddhist site

Heritage conservationists and enthusiasts and citizens concerned will take up a torchlight walk at 2000-year-old Buddhist site Pavurallakonda, here on Saturday. The walk will be led by heritage narrator and INTACH member Jayashree Hattangadi.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the ancient site is being misused by many and it is time that people understand the importance of the site.

This is a 3rd Century BC Buddhist site and was a Buddhist monastery along with Thotlakonda and Bavikonda, but people have been going on bikes and littering the sites with empty alcohol bottles and other things.

Since there is no gate protecting the entry to the sites, people are driving up to the protected area, and it needs to be stopped, she said.

According to heritage enthusiast and environment activist Sohan Hattangadi, a request was made to the Department of Archaeology to build a gate at the foothills, to restrict the entry and free flow of traffic, but it is still to materialise.

“Since it was taking some time, we volunteered to build a gate, but that proposal is pending approval from the higher-ups,” he said.

Pavurallakonda is located near Bheemunipatnam and flourished as Buddhist monastic complex from 3rd century BC to 2nd century AD.

It is one of the largest hilltop Buddhist monasteries in this part of Coastal A.P. And initial excavations had revealed a number of relics and evidences suggesting that viharas, stupas, meditation halls and circular chaityas were part of the monastery.

The basic idea is to create an awareness about the site and why it needs to be preserved and conserved, said Mr. Sohan.

The walk will begin at 4.30 p.m. from the foothills.