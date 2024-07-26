Tomatoes to be sold at ₹30/kg in all the rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam from July 27

Authorities from the Marketing Department in a release on Friday announced that one kg of tomatoes will be sold at ₹30 in all the rythu bazaars from July 27.

In the view of shortage in the supply of the tomatoes, the authorities have been procuring them from Madanapalle on a no profit-no loss basis to meet the needs of the consumers for the past two weeks.

As of now, the authorities were selling one kg of tomatoes at ₹38/kg in all the rythu bazaars. One week ago, tomatoes were being sold at ₹48/kg. In the private markets, tomatoes were being sold at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg. The local rythu bazaars have been witnessing long queue lines since the early morning.

