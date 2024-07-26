GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tomatoes to be sold at ₹30/kg in all the rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam from July 27

Published - July 26, 2024 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam have been witnessing long queue lines since the early morning to purchase tomatoes.

The rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam have been witnessing long queue lines since the early morning to purchase tomatoes. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Authorities from the Marketing Department in a release on Friday announced that one kg of tomatoes will be sold at ₹30 in all the rythu bazaars from July 27.

In the view of shortage in the supply of the tomatoes, the authorities have been procuring them from Madanapalle on a no profit-no loss basis to meet the needs of the consumers for the past two weeks.

As of now, the authorities were selling one kg of tomatoes at ₹38/kg in all the rythu bazaars. One week ago, tomatoes were being sold at ₹48/kg. In the private markets, tomatoes were being sold at ₹60 to ₹70 per kg. The local rythu bazaars have been witnessing long queue lines since the early morning.

