Tomato turns costly on tight supply

Visakhapatnam

26 November 2021 00:57 IST

Vegetable is being imported from Raipur, says rythu bazaar official

The price of tomatoes is skyrocketing in the Visakhapatnam district. People say that there is a sharp increase of over ₹25 since the last two weeks and over ₹50 per kg on the tomato price in the last one month. As on Thursday, one kg of tomato was being sold for about ₹70 in the rythu bazaars, and for around ₹90 to ₹100 in regular vegetable markets, burning a hole in common man’s pocket.

Local rythu bazaars are witnessing queue lines with people thronging the markets to purchase tomatoes that are tad cheaper, since morning. It is the effect of sudden floods, following crop damages and transportation being hit, tomato traders and vendors in the city say.

“To be frank, we have almost reduced using tomatoes in kitchen and are managing with other vegetables. There is no control on the prices of tomatoes. A month ago, we purchased a kg of tomato for ₹22 ,” said K Suguna, a homemaker who was purchasing tomatoes at Seethammadhara rythu bazaar. S. Kiran from MVP Colony said that not just tomatoes, even the prices of other vegetables have gone up. Lady’s finger is being sold for over ₹60 per kg by the vendors, while the brinjal (black) is sold for over ₹55 a kg, he said.

Estate Officer of MVP Rythu Bazaar, Visakhapatnam, G. Prasad Rao, said that traders procure tomatoes mostly from Rayalaseema, especially Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

After the floods, the crop has suffered and there is no supply, as transportation has been cut off, he said. “Those who used to procure stock from Madanapalle are now importing from Raipur. Subsequently, it has increased the demand at Raipur, where again the production is not meeting the demand,” he said.

He said that a few days ago, price of one of kg tomato was ₹74, which was the highest for the season.

B. Ramu, a trader, said people used to procure two to three kg of tomatoes when the prices were hovering around ₹20 per kg. Now, most of the people are limiting to one or two kg, anticipating reduction in prices. In a rythu bazaars during normal times the sale was around 8 to 10 tonnes per day, it has now reduced to four to five tonnes, he said.

‘Karthika Masam’

Deputy Director (Horticulture) K. Gopi said that apart from supply being hit due to crop loss and transportation issues, there has been an increase in consumption of vegetables due to the ongoing ‘Karthika Masam’, which is also a reason for the increase in the prices.

The prices may see a decline in the coming days, as the local supply is being restored, he said.