Tomato price shoots up to ₹100 per kg in Visakhapatnam on low supply

June 28, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed and is burning holes in the pockets of consumers here due to dip in supply. Since Tuesday, tomatoes are being sold at about ₹100 per kg in many areas and the price is likely to increase further in the next couple of days.

As on Wednesday, one kg of Tomato is being sold at ₹75 at the local rythu bazaars. The price was ₹41 last week and around ₹30 two weeks ago. As per the Agriculture Department officials, the price is likely to go up in the next few days and may take 10 to 15 days to come down again.

Keeping the price hike and shortage of supply as an advantage, local/private markets and vendors have been selling a kg of tomatoes for at least ₹100. In several parts of Gajuwaka, Sheela Nagar and Madhurawada, where there are no rythu bazaars in the vicinity, the price is hovering around ₹110 to ₹120 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many parts of Anakapalli and Narsipatnam, Devarapalli areas, the price of one kg of tomatoes is at around ₹110 to ₹120.

Long queues are seen at rythu bazaars as people are flocking them to buy tomotaoes at a little cheaper price. But due to the rush, the stocks are dwindling fast, as there is a short supply.

On an average, MVP rythu bazaar, one of the biggest rythu bazaars in the city, needs 100 quintals of tomatoes per day. However, on Tuesday (June 27), the rythu bazaar received only 40 quintals. Some days ago, it has received just 12 quintals, leading to severe shortage.

‘Crop damage’

“Generally, most of the stock comes from Madanapalle in Rayalaseema and then Kolar area from Karnataka. Due to various reasons, including crop damage, the supply has come down. We are planning to bring supply from Maharashtra, where the crop would be ready within the next one to two weeks. We may see some price decline and even meet the requirement of the public,” said Estate Officer of MVP Rythu Bazaar G. Prasad.

He said that in view of shortage of supply, they have asked the stalls to sell minimum quantities to the people. Moreover, those who need two kg are seen purchasing one kg due to the price hike, Mr. Prasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.