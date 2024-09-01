GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tolubommalata’ enthralls audiences at PaRa’s 7th anniversary in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 01, 2024 11:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chinnanjaneyulu troupe presenting ‘Tolubommalata’ (puppet show) at Kalabharathi in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Chinnanjaneyulu troupe presenting ‘Tolubommalata’ (puppet show) at Kalabharathi in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The 7th anniversary celebrations of PaRa...the Supreme was held with grandeur and fervour at Kalabharathi, here on Sunday. With a dedicated team of musicians and music lovers, PaRa has organised a series of events across various places over the last 7 years, including grand concerts by eminent musicians, workshops, debates, discussions, interactive sessions, meditations, quizzes, and musical skits, among others.

The day-long event celebrating music and artistry was inaugurated by chief guest M.S.N. Raju, chairman and managing director of SRK Infra Projects, and guest of honour G.R.K Prasad (Ram Babu), trustee and secretary of Kalabharathi.

The programme began with Tolubommalata presented by the Chinnanjaneyulu troupe, which featured a live puppet show based on ‘Myravana Charitra’ from Ramayanam, followed by an interactive discussion on the music within the art form. The songs in the presentation were modelled after ragas like Bowli, Sindubhairavi, Mohana, etc.

Later, Kriti Sameeksha, was presented by over 20 musicians and music students, featuring the musical and lyrical analysis of Carnatic music compositions. The anniversary festivities culminated in a grand Nadaswaram and Dolu concert, masterfully delivered by “Sangeeta Sudhanidhi” Guruvilla Appanna on the Nadaswaram and “Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Asthana Vidwan” Gurivilli Durga Rao on the Dolu.

N. Gopala Rao and P. Chittiraju provided support on Nadaswaram and Dolu respectively. The other co-artistes for the concert were T. Narayana on Sruthi and P. Prasad on Talam.

