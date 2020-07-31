Toll rises to 91 as 6 more succumb to coronavirus

As many as 983 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 11,177 on Friday. Six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 91. It may be noted that as many as 86 persons died in July alone.

Meanwhile, 254 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, active cases and discharged persons are 7,548 and 3,538 respectively.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V/ Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 733. Among them, very active clusters are 181. The active and dormant clusters are 212 and 340 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said. Local PHCs and First Referral Units have been witnessing huge rush with people coming for tests since the last couple of days. Antigen tests are being conducted and results are announced in minutes. A few centres have been witnessing chaos with lack of proper shelter and other amenities. A large number of people are being given home isolation.