Tobacco products seized, 5 held

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) raided a storage point and arrested five persons from whom they recovered banned ghutkha and khaini products worth ₹60,000, at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Based on credible information, the CTF team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Trinad Rao conducted the raid and seized various brands of the chewing tobacco products.

The case was handed over to Malkapuram police station.