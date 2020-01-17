‘Tiruveedhi’ marks Tyagaraja utsavam

A good number of musicians and artistes performed on the second day of ‘Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam’ being organised by Visakha Music and Dance Academy and Tyagaraja Aradhana Trust at Kalabharati auditorium on Thursday. The trust has been organising the utsavam for the last 27 years.

A ‘Tiruveedhi’ began from Kalabharati auditorium at 7 a.m. after worshipping Lord Sri Rama and saint composer Sri Tyagaraja. The idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman were taken out in a grand procession.

The procession was led by Kalabharati secretary G.R.K. Prasad and residents made offerings to the deities. Musicians and students rendered Tyagaraja kritis.

‘Pancharatna kritis’

The recitals at Kalabharati as a part of the utsavams began later with recipient of this year’s VMDA’s ‘Nada Kala Bharati’ award Arundhati Sarcar, Mr. Prasad, VMDA trustee Paida Krishna Prasad and musician Gowri Rama Mohana Rao lighting the lamp.

Singers rendered Tyagaraja ‘pancharatna kritis’ accompanied on veena and violin. It was followed by nadaswaram performance by Guruvula Appanna and 10-minute concerts.

According to Mr. Prasad, as many as 112 participated in 52 concerts.

Artistes from Chennai, Rajahmahendravaram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam districts and the U.S.A. took part in the programme.