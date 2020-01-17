Visakhapatnam

‘Tiruveedhi’ marks Tyagaraja utsavam

Musicians performing at the Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, at Kalabharati auditorium in Visakhapatnam.

Musicians performing at the Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, at Kalabharati auditorium in Visakhapatnam.  

more-in

112 artistes from across the State and abroad participate in 52 concerts

A good number of musicians and artistes performed on the second day of ‘Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam’ being organised by Visakha Music and Dance Academy and Tyagaraja Aradhana Trust at Kalabharati auditorium on Thursday. The trust has been organising the utsavam for the last 27 years.

A ‘Tiruveedhi’ began from Kalabharati auditorium at 7 a.m. after worshipping Lord Sri Rama and saint composer Sri Tyagaraja. The idols of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman were taken out in a grand procession.

The procession was led by Kalabharati secretary G.R.K. Prasad and residents made offerings to the deities. Musicians and students rendered Tyagaraja kritis.

‘Pancharatna kritis’

The recitals at Kalabharati as a part of the utsavams began later with recipient of this year’s VMDA’s ‘Nada Kala Bharati’ award Arundhati Sarcar, Mr. Prasad, VMDA trustee Paida Krishna Prasad and musician Gowri Rama Mohana Rao lighting the lamp.

Singers rendered Tyagaraja ‘pancharatna kritis’ accompanied on veena and violin. It was followed by nadaswaram performance by Guruvula Appanna and 10-minute concerts.

According to Mr. Prasad, as many as 112 participated in 52 concerts.

Artistes from Chennai, Rajahmahendravaram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam districts and the U.S.A. took part in the programme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 2:27:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tiruveedhi-marks-tyagaraja-utsavam/article30580002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY