Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP members perform atonement rituals in temples in Visakhapatnam

The Chief Minister has committed a sin by bringing God into politics and creating a controversy on the issue, they allege

Published - September 28, 2024 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following a call given by former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party members performed atonement rituals in various temples here on Saturday. They alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has committed a sin by bringing God into politics and creating a controversy over Tirupati ‘laddu prasadam’.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MLAs, YSRCP corporators and other leaders broke coconuts and offered special prayers at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rushikonda.

Later, speaking to the media, YSRCP district president Gudivada Amarnath demanded a CBI inquiry into the laddu controversy. “Neither the YSRCP nor people believe the SIT or other teams constituted by the State government. If truth has to prevail, then CBI inquiry should be conducted,” he said. Mr. Naidu has committed a sin by spreading false allegations on the Tirupati laddu, hurting the sentiments of Hindus across the world and he must apologise immediately, Mr. Amarnath said.

The former Minister alleged that when Mr. Jagan wanted to visit Tirumala, the NDA government has issued notices to stop him. Keeping in view the possible disturbances, the former CM had postponed his Tirumala visit, but he would visit the temple very soon and nobody can stop him, Mr. Amarnath said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, T. Nagi Reddy, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari and a few other leaders broke coconuts, conducted ‘yagnas’ and offered special prayers at various temples in East, Gajuwaka, South and various other constituencies.


