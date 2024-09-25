GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati laddu controversy: JSP organises ‘Maha Yagnam’, while YSRCP stages protest seeking CBI probe

Published - September 25, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Corporators and leaders from Jana Sena Party led by South MLA Ch Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav taking part in ‘Srinivasa Kshamapana Deeksha’, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Corporators and leaders from Jana Sena Party led by South MLA Ch Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav taking part in ‘Srinivasa Kshamapana Deeksha’, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy has rocked the city. While the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders organised ‘Srinivasa Kshamapana Deeksha’ and ‘Maha Yagnam’, penance for alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu, the YSRCP corporators staged protests demanding CBI inquiry into the incident.

YSRCP corporators and leaders staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

YSRCP corporators and leaders staging protest in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Led by Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav, the JSP leaders organised rituals to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, in a programme near the LIC Building Junction. The programme was supported by the TDP leaders.

Mr. Vamsikrishna Yadav alleged that the then YSRCP government has committed a grave mistake by using adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus. “To set right the things , we are organising rituals to seek blessings of the deity,” he said. The MLA also said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government will probe the issue and those responsible will face action. He said that from September 26, special prayers will be organised in temples in all the constituencies.

JSP corporators, TDP leaders and others participated.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders staged a protest, near the Gandhi Statue, opposite the GVMC office, here. Dressed in ‘black’ attire, the YSRCP corporators and ward leaders led by former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath raised slogans against the NDA government.

The YSRCP leaders demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the incident and they do not believe in the SIT constituted by the State Government.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that in order to divert attention from its failure in handling Vijayawada floods, Super Six promises, the NDA government led byChief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was spreading baseless allegations

The YSRCP leader said it was very unfortunate to see Mr. Naidu using the name of God for his political benefit. He alleged that all the NDA wants is to defame the YSRCP and its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu should apologise to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, else he will face the Lord’s consequences.

YSRCP leader Kola Guruvulu, Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar, GVMC floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

