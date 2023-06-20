Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana suspects misuse of SriVani Trust funds of TTD

June 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has expressed suspicion that funds are being misused in the name of SriVani (Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmana) Trust of the TTD. The Trust was set up by the YSR Congress Party government in 2019.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, he wondered whether the donations being given by devotees to the Trust were secure. Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirupati was the most popular deity for Hindus, and they worship Him with utmost devotion and sanctity. He recalled that former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had tried to make Tirupati as ‘Balaji city’, and said that devotees would not tolerate if any injustice was done to the holy place.

Mr. Murthy alleged that he was not issued a receipt when he had paid ₹30,000 for darshan along with his family members. He sought to know the reason for issuing the ₹10,000 and ₹500 tickets separately. “What is the need to set up a separate SriVani Trust, when the TTD already has an account?” He sought to know the security for the funds in the trust and the number of tickets sold by it, so far.

The TDP leader said that no information has been released by the Trust on the amount collected during the last four years. He recalled that the CAG had said that ₹4,000 crore was collected by the Trust in the last four year and had directed the Trust to deposit every rupee in the account. He said that while the accounts could be furnished for donations collected by the Trust for other purposes, the funds collected through darshan tickets should go to the TTD and used for common good.

Referring to the kidnap of the family members of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, he said that the Chief Minister had not even spoken on the incident so far. He alleged that the ruling party MP was being harassed by some leaders in his own party. He also termed the incident as a failure of the Intelligence wing. He also alleged that ganja and drugs were being extensively sold in Andhra Pradesh, and this was leading to an increase in crimes.

