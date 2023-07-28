Tirumala express delayed by over 8 hours in Visakhapatnam

July 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Passengers, who had booked their ticket on train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam – Kadapa Tirumala express had a harrowing experience as the train was delayed by more than eight hours on Friday.

The train, which was scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 2 p.m., left after 10 p.m.

“The derailment of a goods train at Dhanbad on Friday was responsible for the undue delay in the Tirumala express leaving its originating station. This is because the train has rake sharing with Korba express,” railway sources said when contacted on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.