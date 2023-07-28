HamberMenu
Tirumala express delayed by over 8 hours in Visakhapatnam

July 28, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers, who had booked their ticket on train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam – Kadapa Tirumala express had a harrowing experience as the train was delayed by more than eight hours on Friday.

The train, which was scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 2 p.m., left after 10 p.m.

“The derailment of a goods train at Dhanbad on Friday was responsible for the undue delay in the Tirumala express leaving its originating station. This is because the train has rake sharing with Korba express,” railway sources said when contacted on Friday night.

