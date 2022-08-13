Tiranga rally and band concert enthral audience on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Naval aircraft and helicopters perform flypast

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 13, 2022 20:45 IST

Personnel of Eastern Naval Command, accompanied by the command band, marching down Beach Road during the Tiranga Rally, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Eastern Naval Command organised a Tiranga rally, flypast of the naval aircraft and a band performance on Beach Road in coordination with the District Collector A. Mallikharjuna, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and the city police here on Saturday.

The tiranga rally promoting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign included platoons from the Indian Navy, A.P. Police, SCC Cadets and Navy Children School students, who smartly marched from War Memorial to TU Aircraft Museum carrying the national flags with martial music played by the Navy and Police Bands. The spectators were pleasantly surprised by a flypast by naval aircraft and helicopters during the Tiranga Rally.

Later, the audience was enthralled by the Navy Band performance by 24 naval musicians and the Police Band at the TU Museum which followed the Tiranga Rally.

The hour-long performance by Navy Band included many martial tunes, famous patriotic songs, and the Tri-Services song and culminated with the most popular tune ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The highlights of the performance were 'Maa Tuje Salaam', 'Bharat Hum Ko Jaan Se Pyara', and 'Salaam India'.

