Timely treatment saves youth’s leg from amputation

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2020 00:59 IST

Dhana Srinivas (18), an avid sports lover, hailing from the city, could have lost his right leg as a side effect of contracting COVID-19 virus a month ago but for the timely intervention of doctors at Medicover Hospitals.

The traces of coronavirus had an adverse impact on the lower limb of the boy, leading to acute thrombosis, which could have necessitated amputation.

The team of experts at Medicover Hospitals identified the problem after conducting a CT angiography of the limb, decided on the treatment procedure. Srinivas was admitted to the hospital on October 2 and on the following day, he was put through a series of corrective procedures like thrombectomy, peripheral angioplasty and pedal arch reconstruction, to salvage the limb.

Siba Sankar Dalai, interventional neuro radiologist at Medicover Hospitals, said that amputating the leg would have ended the dreams and aspirations of the boy. He responded to the treatment quickly, and was back on his feet and discharged from the hospital on October 9.

Dr. Dalai emphasises that COVID-19 was not just a dangerous disease in the acute phase, but causes severe morbidity and mortality, even after the cure. Many of the COVID patients were showing thromboembolic complications, a few weeks after being completely cured of the virus. They were generally presenting with gangrene of leg and hand, and brain stroke. Srinivas was one such unfortunate victim.