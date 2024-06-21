Time for TDP to fulfil its pre-poll assurance on stopping VSP privatisation, say CITU leaders

It is now time for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leadership to follow through with their pre-election assurance they had made to the public that they would prevail upon the Centre to roll back the proposal of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, demanded CITU leaders.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, Public Sector Coordination Committee co-convener S. Jyothiswara Rao and co-convener K Kumar Mangalam recalled that the indefinite relay hunger strike and other forms of protests were being organised continuously for the past 1,225 days by steel workers and civil society organisations.

They recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao had promised at a meeting before the elections at Gajuwaka that they would not allow the privatisation of VSP.

“The NDA government at the Centre is dependent upon the support of the TDP for its survival. This provides a golden opportunity to Mr. Naidu to insist on the Centre to announce the withdrawal of its decision on privatisation of VSP and its continuation in the public sector. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has already announced that BSNL would not be privatised,” Mr. Kumar said.

The CITU leaders ridiculed the statement of Union Minister of Mines Kishan Reddy that VSP could participate in the auction for allotment of mines, instead of allocating mines to VSP. They also ridiculed the allocation of mines to BJP leader and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Despite being a public sector undertaking, VSP was denied captive mines while all other steel plants in the country, including private sector plants, were allocated the same, the CITU leaders said, adding that the State government should revive the mining lease given to VSP in the mines at Cheepurapalli, Kinthada and Garbham, and ensure supply of the necessary raw materials required for functioning of VSP.

The CITU leaders also sought among other things provision of employment to 8,500 displaced persons, who have not been given the same till date, implementation of a 2017 wage revision agreement for VSP employees, merger of VSP with SAIL and provision of ₹5,000 crore as a grant to VSP.