Andhra Pradesh: Time for all parties to unite against VSP sale, says CITU leader

Centre has ignored letters written by CM, says Ayodhya Ram

CITU president of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant J. Ayodhya Ram said it is time that all political parties come together in the State to wage a united struggle against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He said that tenders were called for engagement of an asset valuer for strategic disinvestment of RINL. A total of 10 bidders had participated in the bid of whom three were shortlisted.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Ayodhya Ram recalled that after the Centre had announced 100% strategic sale of VSP, the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has been waging protests with the support of both ruling and opposition parties.

Mr. Ayodhya Ram recalled that resolutions were adopted in the Assembly and in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The Chief Minister had also written twice to the Prime Minister seeking revocation of the decision on the strategic sale of VSP, but the Centre had ignored them and appointed a transaction and legal adviser to go ahead with its decision.

He called upon the ruling YSRCP and all opposition parties to unitedly oppose the decision of the Centre, and also called for a parallel people’s movement to ‘protect the VSP’.