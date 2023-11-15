Tilaru Railway Station to be renovated

November 15, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tilaru Railway Station, in the main line of Waltair Division, will be renovated with new amenities and a station building for enhancing the overall experience of passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Officials inspected the station in order to plan the construction of the new amenities. A new booking office, waiting hall, and a redesigned Station Master Panel Room will be established in an attempt to improve the infrastructure of the station.

The officers, who accompanied the DRM include Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Senior Divisional Operations Managers, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineers.