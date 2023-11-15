HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tilaru Railway Station to be renovated

November 15, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tilaru Railway Station, in the main line of Waltair Division, will be renovated with new amenities and a station building for enhancing the overall experience of passengers.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and Senior Officials inspected the station in order to plan the construction of the new amenities. A new booking office, waiting hall, and a redesigned Station Master Panel Room will be established in an attempt to improve the infrastructure of the station.

The officers, who accompanied the DRM include Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Senior Divisional Operations Managers, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.