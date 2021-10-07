‘Tika Express’ programme launched to speed up vaccination in Visakha Agency

Three mobile vans will carry the health staff to far-flung areas, says Collector

To speed up the COIVD-19 vaccination procedure in a few remote areas of Visakha Agency, the district administration has launched three mobile vans under the ‘Tika Express’ programme. The mobile vans would carry the health staff to far-flung areas, where vaccines will be administered to people on the spot by organising camps.

The district has received three mobile vans, which would be based at Araku, Chintapalle and Paderu, according to District Collector A Mallikarjuna. The vehicles which were provided with the support of Care India, will be deployed to those areas in the Agency, where vaccination procedure is not up to the mark, he added. “We will ensure vaccination procedure is taken up successfully in interior tribal regions apart from the high-risk areas,” he said.

According to the statistics obtained from COWIN, 40,90, 581 people from the district have received at least one dose of vaccine by Thursday. This include 20.91 lakh women and 19.98 lakh men. Out of the total, 27,84,934 people have received first dose of vaccine, while 13,05,647 people received two doses of vaccine by Thursday.

As many as 20,66,566 people between 18 and 44 years have received at least one dose, while 13,87,833 people between 44 and 60 years have received at least one dose. About 6.42 lakh people above 60 years have taken at least one dose.

“Special drives were organised in the district to speed up vaccination. Volunteers and ASHA workers have been playing a pivotal role in informing people about vaccination drives or creating awareness on the importance of vaccination. At many areas, the Health Department had taken up door-to-door vaccination programme for the benefit of the elderly,” said a senior officer.

One death, 46 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,57,415. The death toll also rose to 1,090 after one more person succumbed to the infection. Thirty-six persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries rose to 1,55,488, while the number of active cases stands at 837.