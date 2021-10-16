Tigress dies at Vizag zoo

A female tiger aged around 20 years died due to health issues at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Saturday. IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria, in a release on Saturday, announced that ‘Sita’, a Royal Bengal tigress, died in the early hours of Saturday, in its enclosure. She said that the tigress died due to metastasis of the tumour and severe endocarditis due to senility.