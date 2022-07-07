Tiger kills calf in Kasimkota mandal

DFO cautions villagers against venturing into forest areas after dark

The tiger, which was moving in the forest areas of Anakapalli district for the past few days, has killed a calf, creating a scare among the villagers, at Visannapeta village of Kasimkota mandal on Wednesday night.

Confirming the incident, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ananth Sankar told The Hindu that this was the same tiger, which was spotted in the forest area at Narsipatnam last week. “Tigers are generally shy and avoid humans. This tiger is moving mostly at nights and killing cattle. We have laid traps with bait and even the urine of a tigress to attract the tiger into the cage,” he said.

“It is moving for about 8 to 10 km a day. The incessant rain and the movement of the tiger are making if difficult for our men to move the cage. We are monitoring the situation with the cooperation of the Police and Revenue officials. In all likelihood, the tiger must have lost its way and is straying into the villages. We expect it to go back into the forests after a few days,” Mr. Ananth Sankar said.

He appealed to the local people not to venture into the forest areas after dark. He also asked them to inform the forest officials, if the spot the movements of the tiger.