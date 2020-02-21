TIDCO beneficiaries can select plot size of their choice: Botcha

Reiterating the government’s resolve to provide housing to the poor, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has instructed municipal officials to ask beneficiaries to be given a choice of the size of plots for houses being constructed by the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO).

At a meeting with the Municipal Commissioners and officials from Town Planning departments of north-coastal and East Godavari districts at the GVMC office on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the options of 430 sft, 363 sft and 300 sft should be sent to the State government.

Summer Action Plan

The Minister also instructed the officials to prepare a Summer Action Plan and send it to the government for sanction of funds. He said the assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was being sought for laying pipelines in cities and towns across the State.

About 46% of the pending applications under Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) as well as layout regularisation applications should be disposed of transparently, Mr. Satyanarayana said. He instructed them to act sternly with unauthorised constructions and conduct surprise inspections before sanctioning transferable development rights and BPS and LRS approval.

Principal Secretary (MA&UD) J. Syamala Rao warned of disciplinary action against erring employees.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar said the list of eligible beneficiaries for housing should be sent only after careful inspection.

APTIDCO Managing Director B.M. Diwan Mydeen, Engineer-in-Chief V. Chandraiah, Director (Town Planning) J. Ramudu, Commissioners of GVMC G. Srijana and her and Rajamahendravaram counterpart Abhishikth Kishore participated.

Smart city projects

Mr. Satyanarayana reviewed the progress of Smart City projects at a meeting, along with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao. He asked Ms. Srijana to accelerate the works and send proposals if any approvals were required. He said a panel was looking into Pancha Gramalu issue and a solution would be found soon. Collector V. Vinay Chand, VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and Additional Commissioner M. Jeelani Samoon participated.