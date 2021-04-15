Thunderstorm likely to occur over north coastal A.P. and Yanam

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above the mean sea level. The trough lies in the Westerlies, from the Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to South Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand and interior Odisha, at 1.5 km above mean sea level and has become less marked, according to a release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorm, with lightning, is very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam till April 19 and over south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on April 15 and 16.
