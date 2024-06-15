GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thundershowers bring relief to people from humidity and sweltering heat in Visakhapatnam

Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam receives the State’s highest rainfall of 104.5 mm

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Motorists wading through water-logged HB Colony road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Motorists wading through water-logged HB Colony road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Thundershowers in the city on Saturday evening brought much relief to residents who have been suffering from humidity and sweltering heat for the past few days. It rained for about an hour in many parts of the city. People, especially the visitors of beach fronts, Kailasagiri, VMRDA Parks among other tourist places were drenched under the influence of the southwest monsoon weather conditions. Gajuwaka in the city received the State highest rainfall of 104.5 mm.

Arilova in the city received 25 mm of rainfall while Dattirajeru mandal of Vizianagaram district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh region received the rainfall of 79 mm, according to the real-time weather bulletin of the State government. Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district recorded 37 mm of rain.

Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the Saturday’s rainfall activity to various factors, including active southWest monsoon conditions.

They said that conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal in the next four to five days. The existing trough (a weather condition) from Rayalaseema to the central Bay of Bengal across the West Central Bay of Bengal (parallel to Andhra Pradesh coast) is located between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, they informed in the daily weather bulletin on Saturday.

