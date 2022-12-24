ADVERTISEMENT

Three YSRCP coordinators each have been appointed for all secretariats in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Visakhapatnam regional co-ordinator and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that three party coordinators have been appointed for each Sachivalayam (secretariat) in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency to win the MLA seat in the next elections.

He congratulated the Assembly segment party in-charge K.K. Raju for successfully completing the task of appointing three party coordinators each in all 87 secretariats in the segment.

Reviewing the party’s activities in the North segment with the party cadre at the YSRCP office in Maddilapalem here on Saturday, Mr. Subba Reddy exuded confidence that the welfare schemes and corruption-free direct benefit transfer system would help the party to win all the 175 seats in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Simhachalam temple issue

Speaking on the land issues related to Simhachalam temple, he hoped that the court cases related to lands would be cleared around Sankranti. He said that discussions were being held with the authorities on the construction of retaining walls in the hilly areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US