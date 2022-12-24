  1. EPaper
Three YSRCP coordinators each have been appointed for all secretariats in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Visakhapatnam regional co-ordinator and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that three party coordinators have been appointed for each Sachivalayam (secretariat) in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency to win the MLA seat in the next elections.

He congratulated the Assembly segment party in-charge K.K. Raju for successfully completing the task of appointing three party coordinators each in all 87 secretariats in the segment.

Reviewing the party’s activities in the North segment with the party cadre at the YSRCP office in Maddilapalem here on Saturday, Mr. Subba Reddy exuded confidence that the welfare schemes and corruption-free direct benefit transfer system would help the party to win all the 175 seats in the State.

Simhachalam temple issue

Speaking on the land issues related to Simhachalam temple, he hoped that the court cases related to lands would be cleared around Sankranti. He said that discussions were being held with the authorities on the construction of retaining walls in the hilly areas.

