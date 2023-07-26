Three YSR Congress Party corporators, a party leader running the show in GVMC council meet in Visakhapatnam, alleges Jana Sena Party

July 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporators from Jana Sena Party (JSP) have alleged that three YSR Congress Party corporators and another YSRCP leader have been acting as ‘shadow Mayors’ in the council and are running the entire show during the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, JSP corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged huge corruption was taking place in the GVMC under the direction of the YSRCP leaders. He alleged that crores of taxpayers’ money is being misused. He also alleged that several YSRCP corporators were also upset over lack of development in their wards. This clearly shows the status of works being implemented in the city, Mr. Murthy alleged

‘Fund misuse’

He alleged large-scale misuse of funds by an Additional Commissioner (ADC) and another official from Urban Community development (UCD) wing during the conduct of summer coaching camps. The GVMC officials claim that over 10,000 T-shirts were distributed to the students during the summer camps, but none of the corporators knew to whom they have been distributed, Mr. Murthy alleged. He also demanded an inquiry into the funds usage for the summer camp.

JSP corporator B. Vasantha Lakshmi said that they were not being allowed to speak while the proposals in the agenda were being approved without any discussion in the GVMC council meeting.