April 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Three youths, who were about to be drowned, were rescued by the community guards at Rushikonda Beach here on Saturday. According to sources, the youth who are from Chhattisgarh came to the beach for a jolly trip and were swimming. The youth were pulled in by strong waves. Community guards who were present at the spot jumped into the waters and rescued them, it was learnt.