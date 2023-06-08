Three youths killed as bike hits tractor in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh

June 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kakinada

Three youths died when the bike they were riding collided with a tractor at G. Musalaiahpeta village of Thondangi mandal in Kakinada district on June 8 (Thursday) morning.

The deceased have been identified as Polavaram Kiran Kumar (22), Kakara Veerababu (21) and Durga Sivaprasad (22), all hailing from Srirampuram village of Payakarapeta mandal in Anakapalli district.

According to Thondangi police, the youths went to Vemavaram village in Thondangi mandal on a bike to attend a wedding on June 7 Wednesday. They also went to Annavaram, a nearby village, for another wedding. After attending the weddings, they were returning home on Thursday morning when the accident occurred.

“The bike hit the tractor from behind. Veerababu and Kiran Kumar died on the spot. Siva Prasad, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the government hospital in Kakinada where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Thondangi Sub-inspector R. Ravi Kumar.

“The victims were triple riding the bike at a high speed. We have registered a case against the tractor driver. Preliminary investigation suggested that overspeeding led to the accident,” he added.

The bodies have been shifted to hospitals in Tuni and Kakinada for post-mortem. Relatives of Veerababu said that his mother was working in Kuwait and that she could not attend his funeral.

