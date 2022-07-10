Three youths arrested and nine tolas of gold ornaments seized in Visakhapatnam

The city police (Crime Wing) arrested three youths on a charge of gaining entry into a house and stealing about nine tolas of gold ornaments in a house break-in at Marripalem, here on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as P. Manikanta (21), Ch. Kalicharan (20) and Vasu Udhay Kiran (18), all from the city.

According to the police, on the intervening night of July 7 and 8, the accused gained entry into the house of Nooka Appa Rao, of New Karasa area. The accused allegedly stole nine tolas of gold ornaments and three mobile phones. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gopalapatnam Police Station.

On the instructions of Additional DCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam, two teams were formed under the supervision of Inspector B. Ludhar Babu. The teams arrested the accused and recovered the stolen property.