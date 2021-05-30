Three youth go missing in waterfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM

A jolly trip of a group of friends turned tragic, after three of them allegedly went missing in Guddugummi waterfalls at Teegalavalasa village under Hukumpeta police station limits in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

According to sources, around 10 youths from Sanyasampalem village went to the waterfalls. The youth were allegedly playing when M. Niranjan (18) had allegedly fell in the waterfalls while trying to take pictures. Noticing him, two of his friends, B Vinod Kumar (20)and T Nagendra (19), allegedly jumped into the water to save him. But they also went missing.

Based on the information from the local people, the Hukumpeta police reached the spot and started search operations.