Three-year-old girl killed by her stepmother in ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

October 03, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A three-year-old girl was reportedly killed by her stepmother at Sariyapalli village of Bangarumetta Panchayat in Munchingputtu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The incident came to light on Monday after the police retrieved the body of the girl and registered a murder case.

The deceased was identified as Vanthala Harshini (3), daughter of Vanthala Bhaskara Rao.

Sub-Inspector of Munchingputtu police station K. Ravindra said that around three years ago, V. Bhaskara Rao’s wife died due to health issues. Later, he had married V. Neelamma. Neelamma did not like Bhaskar Rao’s first wife’s children V. Sandeep (6) and V. Harshini (3) and always suggested her husband to send them to their relatives’ house. She managed to convince Bhaskara Rao and admitted Sandeep in a school-cum-residential hostel. But, she developed hatred on Varshini, as Bhaskara Rao refused to send her away from the house.

On Sunday, Neelamma took Varshini along with her to an isolated place in the coffee plantations and strangled her to death. She even hit Varshini with a big stone on the neck and returned home.

When Bhaskara Rao enquired about Varshini, Neelamma said that she was unaware. However, some locals informed Bhaskara Rao that they had seen Neelamma taking Varshini towards the coffee plantations. Later, Neelamma revealed the truth and showed them the place of murder.

Munchingputtu police have registered a murder case, late on Monday night. The accused Neelamma is yet to be taken into custody as on Tuesday.