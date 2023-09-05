ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old boy attacked by six stray dogs in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy was injured after being attacked by a pack of six stray dogs at VUDA Nagar Phase-1, near Duvvada, here on Tuesday.

Reddy Koushik, the victim, is the son of R. Santosh, a mason, living at a construction site of in VUDA Nagar. The boy’s mother rushed to his rescue and stopped the dogs. He was, however, bitten by a dog. He was rushed to the Area Hospital at Aganampudi, where he was given immunoglobulin injection. He has to take three more injections till October 3.

Residents of the colony have appealed to the civic authorities to take action to control the stray dog menace and save their lives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US