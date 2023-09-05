Three-year-old boy attacked by six stray dogs in Visakhapatnam

September 05, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A three-year-old boy was injured after being attacked by a pack of six stray dogs at VUDA Nagar Phase-1, near Duvvada, here on Tuesday.

Reddy Koushik, the victim, is the son of R. Santosh, a mason, living at a construction site of in VUDA Nagar. The boy’s mother rushed to his rescue and stopped the dogs. He was, however, bitten by a dog. He was rushed to the Area Hospital at Aganampudi, where he was given immunoglobulin injection. He has to take three more injections till October 3.

Residents of the colony have appealed to the civic authorities to take action to control the stray dog menace and save their lives.