Three women among six Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender in Andhra Pradesh

April 22, 2024 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Six Maoists including one divisional committee member (DVCM), three area committee members (ACM), one district committee member (DCM) and one party member, surrendered before Visakhapatnam Range DIG Vishal Gunni and Alluri Sitharama Raju district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha on April 22 (Monday).

The surrendered Maoists also included three women one of whom was a DCM and another was of an ACM.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Khuram Mithilesh alias Raju, a DVCM (37); Barse Masa (30) and Vetti Bheema alias Raju (32), both ACMs; and three women— Vanajam Rame alias Kamala (28), a DCM; Madakam Sukki (27), an ACM and Duddi Sony (23), a party member.

Addressing the media, Mr. Vishal Gunni said that the surrendered Maoists were from the South Bastar Divisional Committee and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. They are natives of Kistaram block or Konta block of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Major encounters

Mithilesh, Masa, Bheema and Sukki had participated in two major ambushes on security forces including the one at Bhejji in which 12 CRPF personnel were killed and at Burkapal which saw 25 CRPF personnel dead. Both incidents occurred in Sukma district in 2017.

The Maoists were also involved in exchanges of fire with security forces, murders and attacks on police camps.

Mithilesh carries a reward of ₹5 lakh, while Masa, Bheema and Vanajam Rame have a price of ₹4 lakh each on their head. Sukki and Sony carry a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

The Maoists surrendered as they were disillusioned by the ideology, apart from the impact of community policing, strong area domination and combing operations by the security forces, said the DIG.

Asked why the Maoists from Chhattisgarh chose to surrender in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Vishal said that they preferred the rehabilitation scheme being offered by the Andhra Pradesh government. “We take care of the surrendered Maoists and their family members until they are settled in the mainstream. Apart from the reward money they would get from the Chhattisgarh government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, we will help them settle here and train them in some trade or vocation to run a business of their own or land a job,” said Mr. Vishal.

According to the DIG, the Maoist movement in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region has waned considerably as all the key leaders have moved to Chhattisgarh.

“We have intensified combing operations to ensure they do not return to the AOB region. We are conducting joint operations with the security forces from Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The intelligence sharing has been good,” added Mr. Vishal.

