Three washed away in a canal in ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

December 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Three people were washed away in Luvva Gedda, a canal under Anantagiri police station limits in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on Wednesday. They have been identified as Gemmala Lakshmi (52), Gemmala Kumar (25) and Miriyala Kamala (40). They belong to Bheempolu Panchayat of Anantagiri Mandal in the district. The incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Anantgiri ZPTC member B. Gangaraju, the three went to Bheempolu Panchayat’s Sitapadu village for some work. On their way back, they were crossing Luvva Gedda connecting Tatipudi Reservoir in Vizianagaram district to Bheempolu in ASR district.

“When they were in the middle of the canal, a sudden surge of water came and washed them away. They were not seen after the incident. Locals and police have reached the spot on being alerted by the nearby persons, and search operations were on,” Mr. Gangaraju said.

When contacted, the Anantagiri police said, “Yes, three people were reported to have drowned in Luvva Gedda on Wednesday afternoon. Our team is searching for them along the canal.”

On the other hand, the district officials said that due to cyclone Michaung, which crossed the State at Bapatla in South Coastal AP on December 5, the district administration warned people not to go into the canals until further orders from the government. ASR district received heavy to heavy rains under the impact of the cyclone.

The canals in the district are overflowing due to the impact of the storm. Anantagiri alone received 52.5 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 6 pm on Wednesday, while the highest rainfall of 231.5 mm was recorded in Anantagiri during the storm land fall period (from 8.30 a.m. on December 5 to 8.30 a.m. on December 6), revenue officials said.

“People will have to wait for at least a day to take short cut routes like crossing canals or other water bodies in the district as rains continue in the catchment areas of neighbouring Telangana and Chhattisgarh districts under the influence of the cyclone. People should use public transport during the adverse weather conditions,” an ASR district revenue officer at Paderu, said.