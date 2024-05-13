Three tribal voters severely injured in road accident

Three tribal people were severely injured, while at least 10 more were hurt, when the jeep in which they were travelling overturned on the ghat road at Peddakota Panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal, here in ASR district on Monday.

The accident is suspected to have happened while the jeep was negotiating a steep curve on the ghat road, as the group was returning home after casting their votes.

All of them hailed from Velamamidi, Patipalli of Ananthagiri mandal. The three severely injured were shifted to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, while the rest were shifted to the Primary Health Centre at Pinnakota.

