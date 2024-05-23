Three-tier security to be arranged for counting of votes on June 4

The election authorities are gearing up for the counting of votes cast in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on June 4.

The Collectors and Election Officers of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts said on May 23 (Thursday) that their teams were ready for the counting of votes.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna, his Anakapalli counterpart Ravi Pattan Shetty and Alluri Sitaram Raju counterpart M. Vijaya Suneetha reviewed the arrangements being made for counting after attending a video conference meeting by Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena.

They said that three-tier security arrangements would be made for the counting of votes.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said around 500 civil police personnel would be deployed, along with the central security forces, at the strongrooms and counting centres in Visakhapatnam. As many as 176 CCTV cameras would monitor every activity during the counting. The counting of postal ballots would be done first, he said.

Ms. Suneetha said that counting of votes cast through EVMs would start half an hour after the process for postal ballots was completed. “Every activity during the counting will be videotaped. The counting activities will start at 5 a.m. Barricades will be put up 100 metres away from the counting area,” she said.

Mr. Ravi Pattan Shetty said that a training programme was conducted for the staff deployed for counting of votes.