Three teenagers booked for property offences in city

The crime wing police arrested a three-member gang, all teenagers, who were allegedly involved in as many as 13 property offences at various places in the city.

The arrested were identified as Chittarapu Abhishek alias Abhi (19) of Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam, K. Hari Ganesh (18) and Juvvala Ashok alias Ballu (18) of Bhimavaram, West Godavari. All the teenagers are ex-offenders. Among the three, Hari Ganesh has two attempt to murder cases registered in his name.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Venkata Ratnam said that the three accused were involved in as many as 13 property offences, wherein they break open the locks of shutters and enter shops. The accused have committed four offences under Gajuwaka, three under MR Peta, two under Pendurthi, one under IV Town and one under Kancharapalem police station limits.

The DCP said that Abhishek’s grand mother lives in Bhimavaram. When he had gone to visit his grandmother’s house, he developed an acquaintance with the other two accused. All the three accused were addicted to vices for long time and to meet their expenses for the same, they started committing offences in the city.

