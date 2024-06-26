GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three teenagers booked for property offences in city

Published - June 26, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The crime wing police arrested a three-member gang, all teenagers, who were allegedly involved in as many as 13 property offences at various places in the city.

The arrested were identified as Chittarapu Abhishek alias Abhi (19) of Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam, K. Hari Ganesh (18) and Juvvala Ashok alias Ballu (18) of Bhimavaram, West Godavari. All the teenagers are ex-offenders. Among the three, Hari Ganesh has two attempt to murder cases registered in his name.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Venkata Ratnam said that the three accused were involved in as many as 13 property offences, wherein they break open the locks of shutters and enter shops. The accused have committed four offences under Gajuwaka, three under MR Peta, two under Pendurthi, one under IV Town and one under Kancharapalem police station limits.

The DCP said that Abhishek’s grand mother lives in Bhimavaram. When he had gone to visit his grandmother’s house, he developed an acquaintance with the other two accused. All the three accused were addicted to vices for long time and to meet their expenses for the same, they started committing offences in the city.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.