Three school girls from Visakhapatnam selected for State gymnastics championship

Published - October 01, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Shanaya Garg, Anandita Ganguly Kamana and Rianshi Nath, who bagged the first, second and third positions in the 9-10 years category in the Visakhapatnam District Gymnastics Championship held in Visakhapatnam recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Shanaya Garg, a student of Silver Oaks, Anandita Ganguly Kamana, a student of Little Angels and Rianshi Nath, a student of Navy Children’s School, bagged the first, second and third positions respectively in the 9-10 years category in the Visakhapatnam District Gymnastics Championship held in Visakhapatnam recently. The gymnasts were trained under the guidance of coach SK Munowver.

The three gymnasts will be going to Guntur to participate in the State gymnastics championship to be held on October 17 and 18. More than 90 gymnasts participated at the district-level competition held at the State Authority of Andhra Pradesh Gymnastics Centre at Pandurangapuram on Sunday.

CONNECT WITH US