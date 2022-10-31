Three persons, including wife, arrested on charge of murdering lorry driver in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 31, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Port Police cracked the murder case that occurred on October 30, here on Monday by arresting three persons, including the wife of the deceased.

The police had found the body of lorry driver Mylaru Apparao with head injuries on Sunday morning  at Viyyapuvanipalem, under New Port Police Station limits.

The arrested were identified as Pala Venkata Reddy (40), managing director of Sri Mitra Security Solutions, Pedagantyada, Mylaru Uma (30) wife of the deceased, and Kella Simhachalam (46) working as a security guard in Sri Mitra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Uma was provided a job of housekeeping supervisor in a hotel by the company owned by Venkata Reddy.

She and Venkata Reddy were reportedly in a relationship and she had often complained to him that Apparao was addicted to alcohol and was harassing her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She reportedly said that her husband was forcing her to post her nude pictures in the social media for some money and had asked Venkata Reddy to eliminate him.

Venkat Reddy reportedly called Apparao for some work on October 29 evening. Later, he told the deceased to go home and come back at night for an alcohol party.

After purchasing a liquor bottle, he took the deceased to the cellar of a building and beat him on the head with a stick till he died.

With the help of Simhachalam, Venkata Reddy carried the body on a two-wheeler to Viyyapuvanipalem, near the house of the deceased, and left it near an electrical sub-station in the early hours of October 30. Then he fled from the spot.

The investigating team led by  S. Ramu, Inspector of Police, New Port Police Station, with the assistance of sub-inspectors P. Srinu and A. Manmadharao and others, cracked the case within 24 hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app