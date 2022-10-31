Three persons, including wife, arrested on charge of murdering lorry driver in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Port Police cracked the murder case that occurred on October 30, here on Monday by arresting three persons, including the wife of the deceased.

The police had found the body of lorry driver Mylaru Apparao with head injuries on Sunday morning at Viyyapuvanipalem, under New Port Police Station limits.

The arrested were identified as Pala Venkata Reddy (40), managing director of Sri Mitra Security Solutions, Pedagantyada, Mylaru Uma (30) wife of the deceased, and Kella Simhachalam (46) working as a security guard in Sri Mitra.

According to the police, Uma was provided a job of housekeeping supervisor in a hotel by the company owned by Venkata Reddy.

She and Venkata Reddy were reportedly in a relationship and she had often complained to him that Apparao was addicted to alcohol and was harassing her.

She reportedly said that her husband was forcing her to post her nude pictures in the social media for some money and had asked Venkata Reddy to eliminate him.

Venkat Reddy reportedly called Apparao for some work on October 29 evening. Later, he told the deceased to go home and come back at night for an alcohol party.

After purchasing a liquor bottle, he took the deceased to the cellar of a building and beat him on the head with a stick till he died.

With the help of Simhachalam, Venkata Reddy carried the body on a two-wheeler to Viyyapuvanipalem, near the house of the deceased, and left it near an electrical sub-station in the early hours of October 30. Then he fled from the spot.

The investigating team led by S. Ramu, Inspector of Police, New Port Police Station, with the assistance of sub-inspectors P. Srinu and A. Manmadharao and others, cracked the case within 24 hours.