Three persons, including a juvenile, held for ‘cultivating’ ganja near KGH in Visakhapatnam

The One Town police caught a three-member gang, allegedly involved in cultivating ganja saplings in an isolated place near Andhra Medical College (AMC) Hostel, in the close proximity of King George Hospital (KGH), here on Saturday. The police found that the gang had been doing it for the past one-and-half-year, right in the heart of the city.

The accused had been cultivating ganja in a very less quantity and after consuming it they were selling it to some youth at very high rate, the police said.

Probably for the first time, the police detected ganja cultivation in the city limits.

The arrested were identified as K Prem Kumar and K Abhi Kumar. A juvenile who was also involved in the case was taken into custody, while two more accused are absconding.

Recently, Home Minister V Anitha, Commissioner of Police, Shankabrata Bagchi visited AMC hostels and KGH premises, where Ms Anitha had directed Mr. Bagchi to intensify security in the surroundings.

As part of it, the police have come to know that some unidentified persons have been consuming ganja in an isolated place close to AMC hostel. The police conducted raids and caught two persons and took a juvenile into their custody.

Speaking to the reporters, Inspector of One Town police station G. Demudu Babu said that generally it is an isolated place with bushes and old dilapidated buildings. The accused used to jump the boundary walls and enter the area. The accused who were accustomed to consume ganja used to bring it from Agency areas in ASR district. They had planned to grow ganja here to avoid police patrolling. Besides, they had also been selling it to some youth at high rate, he said.

The Inspector said that the accused said that they had brought the saplings from the Agency, but in the further investigation, it is yet to be ascertained how they have managed to cultivate it under such weather conditions. Two kg of ganja was also seized from the accused.

