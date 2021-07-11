Three persons drown while crossing river

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 July 2021 20:46 IST

Three persons reportedly drowned while crossing the Sarada river near Bangarumetta area in Butchayyapeta mandal in the Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as G. Ramu (48) and S. Srinu (45) of Vaddadi, and S. Darakonda (60) from Narsipatnam. All were masons.

According to the police, the trio had gone to P Agraharam village in the mandal for some work. The mishap allegedly occurred when they were returning from P Agraharam and heading towards Vaddadi village by crossing the river.

They probably thought the water was shallow and they could walk across it, the police said. On information, the police rushed to the spot and the bodies were fished out with the help of the Fire Department personnel and swimmers. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.