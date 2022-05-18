Visakhapatnam: Three persons arrested for loan recovery agent’s murder

The victim was assaulted brutally before being bludgeoned to death

The victim was assaulted brutally before being bludgeoned to death

The city police on Wednesday arrested three persons for their alleged role in the murder of a man named R. Rajasekhar (32), who was found dead at an isolated place near a hostel of Andhra University on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused are the neighbours of the deceased and that financial disputes led to the murder.

The accused were identified as Shaik Isak Madeena Valli (29) of Akkayyapalem, B. Uma Maheswara Rao (24) of Sivajipalem, and K. Suresh (26) of Maddilapalem. Police seized a button knife, an iron rod, mobiles phones and a vehicle from their possession.

According to police, Rajasekhar worked as a loan recovery agent and had financial disputes with Sk. Valli. On May 16 night, he was taken to an isolated place near the AU hostel where he was murdered.

Police said that the accused first sprinkled chilli powder on the face of Rajasekhar and then stabbed him. The accused then bludgeoned Rajasekhar on his head with a stone. Police identified at least ten stab wounds on the stomach of the deceased.

Soon after the incident, the police formed a special team with Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Govinda Rao and III Town Inspector K. Rama Rao. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused and produced them in court.

The accused had sprinkled chilli powder at the crime scene in an attempt to throw sniffer dogs off their scent. They also dumped the weapons used in the murder at an isolated place near Adavivaram.