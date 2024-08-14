Three persons arrested, 160 kg ganja seized in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The Pedabayalu police arrested three persons for allegedly having possession of around 160 kg ganja in their house at Vallangiputtu village in Koravangi panchayat in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police teams have been using drones and sniffer dogs to check the ganja trade activities in the interior areas of the Agency.

A team of Pedabayalu police under the supervision of Circle Inspector of G. Madugula police station S, Ramesh, conducted the cordon and search at Vallangiputtu village. The police teams found that G. Gunnayya has stored around 160 kg ganja in his house. Another two accused from the same village who were allegedly involved in the ganja trade were also arrested.

Two youth nabbed

Yet in another case, the Paderu police nabbed two youth aged around 19 years, who were travelling in an RTC bus with two kg ganja. The police found that the two youth were addicted to ganja and have procured it from one of their friends at Annavaram village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.