Three persons arrested, 160 kg ganja seized in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The police teams have been using drones and sniffer dogs to check the ganja trade activities in the interior areas of the Agency, say officials

Published - August 14, 2024 09:27 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Pedabayalu police arrested three persons for allegedly having possession of around 160 kg ganja in their house at Vallangiputtu village in Koravangi panchayat in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

The police teams have been using drones and sniffer dogs to check the ganja trade activities in the interior areas of the Agency.

A team of Pedabayalu police under the supervision of Circle Inspector of G. Madugula police station S, Ramesh, conducted the cordon and search at Vallangiputtu village. The police teams found that G. Gunnayya has stored around 160 kg ganja in his house. Another two accused from the same village who were allegedly involved in the ganja trade were also arrested.

Two youth nabbed

Yet in another case, the Paderu police nabbed two youth aged around 19 years, who were travelling in an RTC bus with two kg ganja. The police found that the two youth were addicted to ganja and have procured it from one of their friends at Annavaram village.

