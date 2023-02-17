HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three officials suspended for death of six-year-old student

February 17, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar has suspended three officials in connection with the death of a student at Urrada Boddaputtu Primary School of Thadiputtu panchayat of Hukumpeta mandal.

The student died after a concrete electric pole, which was reportedly in a precarious condition, fell on her on the school campus.

The Collector issued orders suspending the Hukumpeta Mandal Education Officer S. Ramachandra Rao, School Headmaster J. Prasad and the Engineering Assistant of Thadiputtu secretariat K. Srilakshmi, according to a statement issued by ITDA PO Ronanki Gopalakrishna.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.